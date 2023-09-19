Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (Sept. 18)

We're now more than halfway through September, but Netflix's list of new additions is showing no sign of slowing. With a streaming library already bursting with the recent additions of things like Selling the OC Season 2 and Disenchantment Part 5, Netflix is getting ready to bulk up its offerings even more this week with 11 new titles. Along with a single licensed title ¬- Season 5 of NBC's hit medical drama New Amsterdam drops Wednesday, this week's roster of new additions includes 10 Netflix original series, films, and specials. After sparking up some laughs with Kountry Wayne's new comedy special A Woman's Prayer on Tuesday, Netflix will treat true crime fanatics to Season 2 of its popular series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. Later in the week, two of the most-anticipated titles of the month will arrive: the fourth and final season of Sex Education and a new season of the streamer's reality dating competition Love Is Blind. (Photo: Netflix) You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 19

Type: Netflix Comedy

Synopsis: "Comedian Kountry Wayne delivers a rousing stand-up set about life as a dad of 10, how to know if a woman likes you and why he keeps it real with Jesus."

Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 20

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "A tragic murder sends a friend group into a frenzy, revealing hidden romances and betrayals lurking beneath the surface of their seemingly perfect lives."

Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 21

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: "The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues – without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup."

Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 21

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being... kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus..."

Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 22

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant's individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key – whether they find love outwardly or within. In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world – including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they'd left behind? Starting September 22, new episodes of LOVE IS BLIND will roll out each Friday across 10 episodes, following the singles' journeys for love:

Week 1 (Friday, Sept 22): Episodes 1-4

Week 2 (Friday, Sept 29): Episodes 5-7

Week 3 (Friday, Oct 6): Episodes 8-9

Week 4 (Friday, Oct 13): Episode 10 (finale)"

What else is being added this week? Avail. 9/18/23

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 9/19/23

The Saint of Second Chances – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 9/20/23

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

New Amsterdam: Season 5 Avail. 9/21/23

Scissor Seven: Season 4 (CN) – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 9/22/23

The Black Book (NG) – NETFLIX FILM

How To Deal With a Heartbreak (PE) – NETFLIX FILM