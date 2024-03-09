'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Exes Spark Reconciliation Rumors Following Brutal Breakup

While not every couple on Love Is Blind Season 6 made it to the altar, one of them seems to be rekindling their romance. Amidst the many memes and comments about their relationship, 28-year-old Jimmy Presnell and 31-year-old Chelsea Blackwell had split in the Season 6 finale. Despite their strong connection in the pods, the couple had numerous fights leading up to the potential nuptials, including Jimmy telling Chelsea she was too "clingy" and Chelsea being insecure over Jimmy's close friendships with girls.

It all came to a head when Jimmy admitted in the finale that he couldn't walk down the aisle. Now it seems even after their problems, they are starting things up again, though assuming they haven't been already seeing each other after their initial breakup. Us Weekly reports that Jimmy and Chelsea were seen in the Fort Lauderdale area in Florida for Chelsea's friend's wedding, with images being shared separately by both of them on social media.

They had both shared photos to their Instagram Stories from the same restaurant, later confirming they were traveling together after taking a photo with a fan. While it all could just be that they are still friends and maybe even building their relationship back up, Love Is Blind does premiere new seasons months after it filmed, even up to a year. This does come ahead of Wednesday's reunion episode, where the duo might be spilling all about their possibly rekindled relationship.

Whether Jimmy and Chelsea are actually back together is unknown, especially after all that they've been through on the series. It is definitely interesting to see if that's the case, considering many viewers weren't fans of them. More information about their status and the status of the other pod squad members of Season 6 should be revealed during the reunion episode, which once again won't be live following Season 4's fiasco.

Meanwhile, Season 6 of Love Is Blind was as messy as ever. Out of the five couples that left the pods, only two walked down the aisle, and only one tied the knot. Between engagement rumors, other relationships, and more, this season definitely delivered the drama. The reunion episode, dropping this Wednesday, Mar. 13 on Netflix, will surely be one you won't want to miss, and it will be one intriguing and entertaining reunion seeing all of the couples and more reunite and reveal what they have been doing and maybe who they've been seeing.