'Love Is Blind' Star Jess Hints She's Dating Another Season 6 Contestant

Love Is Blind star Jess Vestal is hinting at another love connection she made in the pods. The Season 6 personality, 29, revealed during Thursday's episode of The Viall Files podcast that she may have found something real with another one of her Love Is Blind contestants after her pod connection with Jimmy Presnell ended in heartbreak.

.After Presnell ultimately proposed to Chelsea Blackwell on the Netflix show, Vestal told host Nick Viall that she found "another strong connection," but that she wouldn't be sharing their identity just yet, as she's "still trying to sort things out right now." The reality personality hinted that fans may be able to figure out who she's been talking about, however.

"I had another strong connection," she shared. "You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I'm not saying any names." The mother of 10-year-old daughter Autumn added, "I have a super specific type, actually, like, extremely tall-at least 6'2 because most of my exes are 6'4 [or] 6'5. Beard, always a beard, I'd prefer tattoos – like a sleeve – but if they don't have that, I might be OK with tall, dark and handsome."

Vestal said she's "learned to hold my cards closer to my chest" when it comes to relationships since her time on Love Is Blind, but she promised not to keep her romance a secret forever. "Believe me, the world will be sick of me when I'm dating someone," she teased. "It's going to be so in everyone's face. I'm going to be so public and so proud of it, you will know."

Vestal confessed to being "heartbroken" when her relationship with Presnell came to an end, declaring in the episode, "When you see and realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke. You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief of what you missed out on."

She has since clarified her EpiPen comment on her Instagram Story, explaining, "He told me that he had to keep an EpiPen on him at all times because he had such severe allergies [that] his airways would close if he didn't have it." She continued, "So, it had been top of mind for a couple days. ... When I was giving my breakup speech, which wasn't planned or rehearsed, I was just heartbroken and I blacked out and the EpiPen line just fell out."

The Love Is Blind season six finale drops on Netflix March 6, with the reunion following on March 13.