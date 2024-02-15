'Love Is Blind' Season 6 Star Chelsea Claps Back at Fans Mocking Her Megan Fox Comparison

Love Is Blind Season 6 is off to an explosive start, with one of its stars already taking heat for comparing herself to Megan Fox. Chelsea Blackwell, a 31-year-old flight attendant and events planner from Charlotte, North Carolina, took to Instagram after Wednesday's season premiere of the Netflix show to assure viewers she'll "never say that s- again" after telling one of her suitors that she had been compared to the Transformers star in the past.

During their time in the pods, the Love Is Blind single are unable to see one another, but Blackwell hinted to 28-year-old software salesman Jimmy Presnell about her appearance when she asked him if he ever gets told he looks like a celebrity. Presnell confessed that he does, at which point Blackwell said, "I do too, all the time on the plane. I get one person, and it's just because I have dark hair and blue eyes. But I don't see it, so don't get excited."

While Blackwell didn't say she looked like Fox directly, she hinted that her celebrity lookalike was "MGK's wife or his fiancée," prompting Presnell to respond, "Are you saying you look like Megan Fox?" Blackwell told him, "It's just because I have light eyes and dark hair. That's the only reason. There's nothing else. At least, I'm assuming so."

Presnell seemed to take the celebrity comparison quite seriously, however, as when he and Blackwell got engaged and came face-to-face, he seemed to be a bit shocked at her appearance. "She definitely lied to me about some, uh, how she looked. Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox," he told the camera, adding, "At the end of the day it doesn't really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that."

Blackwell's comments certainly sparked discourse on social media. "Chelsea saying she looks like Megan Fox is wild! Why even do that to yourself..." one person wondered on X (formerly Twitter). "Chelsea saying she looks like Megan Fox is absolutely INSANE like the girl is really delulu," another person added, as a third agreed, "I'm sorry, they shouldn't be allowed to drop hints on what they look like. Chelsea saying she looks like Megan Fox first of all is crazzzy and sets very high expectations for the reveal. SMH." In response, Blackwell took to her Instagram, where she wrote after the initial release of the first six episodes, "Don't worry I'll never say that s- again."