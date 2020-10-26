'Love Is Blind' Star Mark Cuevas and Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey Expecting First Child

✖

Mark Cuevas, who starred in the first season of Netflix's Love Is Blind, and girlfriend Aubrey Rainey are expecting their first child. The couple started dating over the summer after meeting in an Atlanta restaurant. During Love Is Blind, Cuevas, 26, was in a relationship with ex-fiancee Jessica Batten, but she left him at the altar, due in part to the 10-year age gap between them. The series was filmed in 2018, but not released until February.

Cuevas and Rainey, 25, said the two found out they are expecting after spending Labor Day weekend with friends and family in West Virginia. Rainey, who is from Ohio, told PEOPLE she was "very fatigued" at the start of her pregnancy, but she is not feeling morning sickness now. "Luckily I am starting to get a lot of the normal energy back," she said. The baby's due date is April 29, 2021, Cuevas revealed on Instagram. He also set up an Instagram page for their child, called "@babycuevas_."

The two met at a restaurant in Atlanta, where they now live. They "kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently," they told PEOPLE. "We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other's side since." They have both shared photos of the two together on their Instagram pages, with Cuevas first sharing a photo with Rainey in July.

When Love Is Blind debuted on Netflix, Cuevas' relationship with Batten was one of the most-talked-about, since it ended with Batten leaving Cuevas alone at the altar. Cuevas reportedly dated another Love Is Blind contestant, Lauren "LC" Chamblin, but that relationship ended when someone on Reddit claimed Cuevas was dating another woman. Chamblin later told PEOPLE they were "casually dating" at one point, but the relationship was over. Cuevas told the magazine they were never in an exclusive relationship.

Meanwhile, Batten is now dating a new man, ankle and foot surgeon Benjamin McGrath. On Sept. 21, Batten reflected on what Love Is Blind meant to her after the show was nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program at the Emmys. "As time goes on, I realize all of my experiences whether good or bad set me up to receive and appreciate what life has to offer down the line — at the right time," she wrote. "If something horrible happens to make you feel like your life is over, you're finished, done, whatever it is. There is more."

The first season of Love Is Blind was so successful that Netflix renewed it for two more seasons in March. The Circle, another successful reality show, also got a two-season renewal. Production on the new shows is not expected to begin until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.