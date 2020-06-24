'Love Is Blind' Couple Breaks up Over Alleged Cheating

Love may be blind, but, for one couple from Netflix's Love is Blind, their love connection has also come to an end. On Tuesday, E! News reported that Lauren "LC" Chamblin and Mark Cuevas have broken up after rekindling their romance in early May. As for the reason behind their split, the publication reported that Cuevas was allegedly dating someone else while he was in a relationship with Chamblin. After she found out about that information, Chamblin reportedly broke it off with Cuevas for good.

Chamblin and Cuevas had rekindled their relationship after dating towards the beginning of Love is Blind's first season. As you'll recall, Cuevas ended up pursuing a relationship and proposing to Jessica Batten. However, at the end of the season, Batten left Cuevas at the altar and said that their 10-year age difference was the reason why they could not be together. Since the series ended, Cuevas rekindled things with Chamblin, but it appears as though their reunion was short-lived.

The whole drama between Chamblin and Cuevas began when a user on Reddit wrote, "My close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!" She also added a screenshot of Cuevas and another woman who appeared to have been on a date. Chamblin soon responded to the post by writing, "This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I've been dating mark since the beginning of May…Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind…" She went on to confirm that their relationship is now over, writing, "But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar."

Chamblin later addressed her relationship with Cuevas in a statement to E! News. In her message, she explained that they rekindled their relationship in early May, but that they have since officially split. Her statement read, "Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now. The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option." Cuevas also gave a statement to the publication in which he confirmed that they were not exclusively dating and that they have since ended things. The Netflix personality shared, "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best."