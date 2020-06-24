'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Batten Reacts to Ex Mark Cueva's Cheating Allegations

Jessica Batten is weighing in on the dramatic split between her ex Mark Cuevas and her former Love Is Blind costar Lauren "LC" Chamblin. Cuevas and Batten had their fair share of relationship drama on the hit Netflix series, but called off their engagement before officially tying the knot. Since the show wrapped, Cuevas began dating Chamblin, another contestant, but things didn't exactly end well there either.

Chamblin learned earlier this week that Cuevas was dating someone else without her knowing, responding to the Reddit thread that proctored that information, "I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar."

Chamblin told Entertainment Tonight after news broke, "Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that’s over now." She added, "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option." Cuevas, meanwhile, denied that he had cheated on Chamblin, telling the outlet, "I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. ...I wish her the absolute best."

Batten then dove into the drama on a E! News Instagram post when another user commented, "Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix." Batten responded, "Wow. News to me. I only know about one." The whole exchange was captured by Comments By Celebs, drawing strong responses from fans of the show.

"You dodged a bullet, girl!!!" one person wrote to Chamblin. "Ok. This f—er actually CRIED about her and the love he was feeling and all that bulls— lol," another wrote. "The AUDACITY of being such a liar." A third asked, "IM SCREAMING DO I FEEL FOR JESSICA NOW?!?!"

Despite the new claims being made, Cuevas' camp has denied he had anything but pure intentions when it came to his time with Batten. A source close to Cuevas told ET that the claims he slept with someone else during Love Is Blind filming are "not true," adding that he loved Batten and wanted to marry her.