'Love Is Blind' Star Files for Divorce After Announcing Separation

Love Is Blind Season 2 star Iyanna McNeely filed for divorce from her co-star, Jarrette Jones, this week. Jones and McNeely met on the show, in which couples do not see each other until they get engaged after getting to know one another in pods. The former couple announced plans to separate in August.

McNeely filed for divorce in Cook County, Illinois, reports TMZ. She listed irreconcilable differences. In the documents, the Chicago resident notes that she and Jones have already agreed to a "global settlement" that coves spousal support and the allocation of assets. McNeely is asking the judge to see the deal be enforced.

Jones, 32, and McNeely, 28, announced their plans to split on Aug. 17 with a joint statement on Instagram. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," the two began. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that's OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

"We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives," their statement continued. "Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support." They went on to thank the show for bringing "overwhelming love and joy" into their lives and said the experience taught them "so much about ourselves, vulnerability, and love."

Although the divorce news is sad, Love Is Blind viewers saw the differences between Jones and McNeely play out even before they married. Jones had trouble deciding between McNeely and Mallory Zapata, who would go on to get engaged to Salvador Perez. He was flirty with Zapata when everyone met in Mexico, but McNeely said in March she did not hold grudges against Jones for how that played out. They were also depicted with very different personalities, as Jones liked being a bachelor while McNeely was a homebody. They put their differences aside though and were one of only two Season 2 couples to go through with their wedding.

Unfortunately, the other couple who exchanged vows is also calling it quits. Just days after McNeely and Jones announced their split, Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce from Nick Thompson. Both married couples from Love Is Blind Season 1 – Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett – are still married. A third season has already been filmed, but Netflix has not set a premiere date.