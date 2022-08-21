'Love Is Blind': Another Couple Reveals They're Getting Divorced

Love might be blind, but it hasn't been everlasting for the couples matched on Love Is Blind Season 2. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are the second couple of the season to call it quits, just days after the only other Season 2 couple to marry also broke up. Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson last week, less than a month after they told Us Weekly they had plans to start a family.

Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson on Monday, Aug. 15, TMZ reported Sunday. She filed the documents in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois. They were married for just over a year, as they tied the knot at the end of Season 2 in June 2021. Ruhl and Thompson have not commented on their split on Instagram yet.

Ruhl, 29, and Thompson, 35, told Us Weekly they wanted to "redo" their wedding ceremony and had plans to start a family in an interview published on July 22. "At either our two – or three-year – anniversary, we really wanna redo a reception to make sure all of our families can be there," Ruhl said. "Like, I've always dreamt of my dream wedding and wedding planning and a bachelorette party. And so we're redoing all of that. It's just like when we have the time."

In that same interview, Ruhl said she could not wait to have children with Thompson. "However, we got married really quickly and so it's not anywhere in the [cards for] next two years," she explained. "Maybe after that, but we really just wanna take the time to focus on one another."

The couple met on Love Is Blind just like everyone else on the show. They were paired in "pods" where they could only talk and could only see one another after they got engaged. Ruhl and Thompson were the first couple to get engaged and one of only two to end up married in the end.

The other couple who married was Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones. On Aug. 17, McNeely and Jones announced plans to divorce in an Instagram statement. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the former couple wrote. "Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

While the two married couples from Love Is Blind Season 2 are no longer together, the Season 1 coupes are. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett are still happily married. A third season filmed in Dallas has already been filmed, but Netflix has not set a premiere date yet. The show was also renewed for the fourth and fifth seasons.

