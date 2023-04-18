'Love Is Blind' Stars Weigh in on Botched Live Reunion Fiasco

Love Is Blind fans had plenty to say about the show's disastrous reunion episode. Well, the fans aren't the only ones who have something to say about the live reunion that never was. TMZ reported that they caught up with several stars of Love Is Blind Season 4, including Paul Peden, Zack Goytowski, and Bliss Poureetezadi, for their takes on the show's reunion.

The outlet spotted several Love Is Blind stars at the airport and, naturally, asked about that mess of a reunion episode. TMZ told Peden that people were waiting well over an hour for the "live" reunion to begin (many fans weren't even able to watch until Monday afternoon). In response, the reality star said that he thinks that they "crashed the Netflix" server because so many people were trying to watch the reunion. He continued to say that while he's not sure exactly what happened, he said that they were told that they "crashed the internet."

During the time that the reunion was supposed to air, Netflix alerted viewers that it wouldn't be too much longer until it began. According to Peden, Netflix did something similar with the cast, telling them multiple times over the course of an hour that it would be "ten minutes" to showtime (of course, the cast and fans alike know that it was a much longer wait than ten minutes). TMZ then mentioned how there were some rumors that a cast blow-up led to the delay, but Peden denied as much and said that it was simply a technical issue.

Goytowski and Poureetezadi, who were one of the couples who ended up getting hitched at the end of the experience, also commented on the reunion issues when TMZ caught up with them in the airport. Like Peden, they were asked about what really happened to cause such a delay. Poureetezadi responded, "There's just so much love for this show and I think it just overwhelmed things." She kept things positive as she added, "It was a good experience and I'm glad they were able to turn it around today for everyone." The couple was then asked what the actual issue was that led to the mess, but they said that they weren't sure. Instead, they said that that's a question you'll have to ask Netflix.