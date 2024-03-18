'Love Is Blind' Star Jimmy Reveals He's Open to Dating AD

Jimmy Presnell had a rollercoaster relationship with Chelsea Blackwell during Season 6 of Love Is Blind. To viewers, Blackwell appeared insecure and picked fights with Presnell. After revealing a secret he told her in confidence and asked her not tor reveal on it camera, Presnell says trust between them was broken. Days before their scheduled nuptials, he confessed to her that he didn't want to go through with the wedding. Blackwell tried salvaging what was left, but it was too late. Their relationship ended that evening. But according to Blackwell, they tried dating again after the cameras cut. "We tried to date for days after, and we really tried," she told Entertainment Weekly. "We tried our hardest and it just didn't work out."

Presnell ended things the second time around also. "He called me and said he realized he didn't want a relationship," she explained. "This experiment was a lot on him and it just didn't work out." Despite the heartbreak, Blackwell says they've grown close as friends, specifically since the show began streaming. "We've both been really leaning on each other right now because it's very intense," she said. "He's been so supportive of me and it's been really, really refreshing. It made me kind of realize why I fell in love with him in the first place." But just because things didn't work out between Presnell and Blackwell, it doesn't mean he's not interested in dating…another co-star.

Amber Desiree Smith, aka AD, turned heads during the season. The former NBA and NFL cheerleader even made Presnell gush, with him complimenting her about being "stacked." Apparently, Presnell is open to dating Blackwell.

"We'll see," he exclusively told E! News. "I think the world of AD, so I don't wanna say no just yet." He says he "won't go there" out of respect for her former fiancé Clay Gravesande, he also says AD is a "vibe," adding, "I could sit and have a whole conversation with that girl all day. She's cool."