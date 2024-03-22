Love Is Blind star Laura Dadisman is opening up about the aftermath of Season 6's explosive reunion performance after coming face-to-face with ex-fiancée Jeramey Lutinski and his girlfriend, Sarah Ann Bick, for the first time in a year. Laura told PopCulture.com she was shocked the duo came in "very Jerry Springer"-like during the March 13 reunion special, explaining that she felt like she was put unexpectedly on defense.

"They came in with such attitude and such resentment towards me, and I really tried to go in there being cool, calm and collected," said Laura, who video-conferenced into the reunion while on a work trip to Spain. "Being on the defense and having your adrenaline up and defending yourself all the time is exhausting. And one thing I will do 10 out of 10 times is always defend myself, but I don't love doing it."

Laura told PopCulture she wanted "peace" with Jeramey and Sarah Ann, whom she hadn't communicated with since the dramatic lake day confrontation that ended her engagement. "I expected him specifically to come into the reunion with some humility and saying, 'Hey, watching this back, I was disgusted. Watching this back I see how poorly I treated you. I see how much it affected you,'" the Netflix star confessed, noting that while she did feel like she got a "real, wholehearted" apology by the end, it felt a little coerced by hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

"In my point of view, they came out very strong, very accusatory, very Jerry Springer, and I was like, 'Geez,'" Laura remembered. "I was like, 'We're going to have to do this again? I'm going to have to put y'all in your place again?' So yeah, I do wish the reunion had gone differently, but it is what it is."

Laura revealed that she wished she had gotten the opportunity to speak with Jeramey during the reunion without Sarah Ann by his side. "I understand they're in a relationship. I respect that relationship – no matter what it might seem, I do. I've done nothing but actually wish them the best since they've gotten together," she said. "But ... I do feel like his demeanor changes when she's around. And she's a little bit more outspoken and a bigger personality, similar to myself, and him, not so much."

Leaving the reunion, Laura said she felt clarity when it came to her own healing journey following the broken engagement, as she's moved on with a new relationship and has "moved past" the Love Is Blind drama. "But I guess it just showed me that they hadn't," she told PopCulture. "They were still living in this need to justify their behavior and blame me for their actions."

While Laura is the "first to admit" that she played a part in the end of her engagement, she says she's apologized for and owned those actions: "And it's just strange that, I don't know, I think they just maybe needed to do a little bit more healing and self-reflecting. And that maybe takes longer than 10 or 11 months for them."

Laura hasn't spoken with Jeramey or Sarah Ann since the reunion, but she does think they've been doing "little digs" at her on social media. She's staying in her lane, however, dropping new merch featuring her popular quote from the show, "Go kick rocks with open-toed shoes," at shopkickrocks.com and enjoying her new relationship outside of the public eye.

"I was convinced that I had to go on the show to meet my person and get married – that was it for me. So when that didn't happen and everything went to s-t, I was not interested in dating for a while. I was not interested in being around men. ... I was like, they're all full of s-t," she confessed. "I mean, this isn't my first rodeo with someone conniving me into believing they're someone that they aren't. And so I was like, 'This is it. I tried it, I'm done.'"

Last summer, however, Laura revealed she met a "wonderful person" through friends of friends. "It took me a while to trust that he was who he said he was, because it seemed too good to be true and I've been burned so many times in the past," she said. "But he's been super patient with me just taking it day by day and just [being] super supportive with this process. So I am keeping him private right now, but when the time's right, I'll share with the world. But I signed up for this, he didn't. So it's also I'm trying to be respectful of that as well."

Love Is Blind (produced by Kinetic Content) is streaming now on Netflix.