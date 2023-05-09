'Love Is Blind' Couple Sparks Rumors They're Back Together Following Divorce

Love Is Blind exes Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are sparking rumors that they've rekindled their romance nearly a year after filing for divorce. The Netflix stars, who fell in love blindly in the pods before tying the knot at the end of Season 2, got fans talking after Ruhl shared a snuggly selfie with her ex-husband captioned simply, "Sup," on Sunday.

Ruhl and Thompson's relationship had its ups and downs on the show, but the former couple both said "I do" at the altar before ultimately calling it quits five months after the show's Season 2 reunion aired. Ruhl then filed for divorce from Thompson in August 2022 after one year of marriage. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," the two said in a joint statement at the time. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay, Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

Are Danielle and Nick back together? She posted this on her IG story last night👀 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/OB6bhUM6F9 — Stop Wearing My Clothes (@stopwearingmy) May 7, 2023

Ruhl has been open about how her time on the reality series affected her mental health, sharing on an October 2022 episode of the Deux Me After Dark podcast that she had undergone four weeks of trauma therapy to attempt to "be the best version of myself" amid her problems with Thompson. Despite Ruhl and Thompson's marital issues, the duo did stand up together to former Bachelor star Nick Viall late last month when the Viall Files host seemingly criticized Thompson's nonprofit the UCAN Foundation, which helps provide reality TV stars with mental health and legal assistance.

"Despite all the gifts, access and opportunities that come with it, the poor reality tv stars need your help," Viall wrote on social media on April 27, adding a nauseous-looking emoji. "Please donate to their ridiculous cause so they don't deal with any stress while they enjoy their free Coachella experience, free clothes, and 5-figure paydays." Thompson took to his Instagram Story at the time to call out Viall's comments as "pathetic," adding, "Keep defending reality TV productions for their inhumane cast treatment from your studio and I'll keep doing the right thing." Ruhl also criticized Viall on social media at the time, saying it was difficult to see Viall "continue to stigmatize mental health [and] talk negatively about suicide" on his various platforms.