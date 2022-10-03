'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Reveals Why She and Nick Thompson Divorced

Love Is Blind star Danielle Ruhl is opening up about her split from husband Nick Thompson. More than a month after the Netflix star filed for divorce in August, Ruhl got candid about the end of her relationship in a new interview with E! News, sharing that there was "no catastrophe" that forced her and Thompson to go their separate ways.

Sharing that "breakups are hard" and that "it's been a pretty difficult time" for her, Ruhl reflected on her relationship with Thompson, whom she met and married during Season 2 of the hit Netflix dating show, and what ultimately led to her decision to file for divorce. While "everyone's wanting some sort of big story," Ruhl said that for her and Thompson's relationship, "that wasn't necessarily the case." Ruhl, who said the breakup "was hard to speak about it at first because of how raw the emotions were and still are," explained that her and Thompson's split is "not that interesting of a story. It was just two people decided that it was best to go their separate ways." She added that "there was no catastrophe that had happened. And a lot of people had also assumed that there was some sort of incentive for the couples to stay together for a year and that wasn't the case."

After first meeting in the pods and sparking romance on Love Is Blind Season 2, Ruhl and Thompson tied the knot at the end of Season 2 in June 2021. They were ere married for just over a year before Ruhl filed for divorce from Thompson on Monday, Aug. 15 in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois. News of the divorce came as a massive shock for fans, as the couple's relationship appeared strong throughout Season 2. The divorce also came just a month before Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2, during which Ruhl and Thompson still appeared strong.

"We didn't stay together for a year because it was fake-we truly love each other, and that's why this breakup was incredibly hard, it's why it's taken us so long to talk about it. But again, like it's you have to think about the fact that it was a while ago," Ruhl said. "The one thing that I get asked about a lot is like, 'Oh, you guys seem so perfect during After the Altar. But I think it's also important to remember that was filmed in March. And just because we were going [until] March doesn't mean that we necessarily didn't have certain difficulties leading up until, when we decided to end the relationship."

Despite their breakup, Ruhl seemed to indicate that she and Thompson are still on good terms. She told E! News that Thompson is "a great guy," adding, "Just because it didn't work out like in the way that we had hoped, I would love to be friends in the future." As for what's next in Ruhl's romantic life, the reality star said she doesn't believe she will be "ready to date anytime soon," as "it takes me a long time to get over people. We're still going through the divorce process. Dating is not in my near-term feature right now."