'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Premiere Date Revealed for Season 3

Netflix announced the premiere date for Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 3, which will catch viewers up on the lives of the Love Is Blind Season 3 stars. The three-part special will be released on Friday, Feb. 10. Considering how chaotic Season 3 was, it will make for dramatic viewing on the weekend before Valentine's Day.

After The Altar checks in on the cast one year after the Season 3 weddings, according to Netflix's logline. "Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the streamer teased. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"

Love Is Blind Season 3 debuted in October 2022 and ended with only two marriages. Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux tied the knot, as did Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton. Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, and Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden both split on their wedding day. Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada did not get married but continued dating after the series ended. They split up in November 2022 after SK faced cheating allegations.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," Raven and SK said in a joint statement at the time. "Due to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time." SK later denied ever cheating on Raven.

Zanab and Cole's break-up was dramatic as well. Zanab accused Cole of making comments that led to her struggling with body image and diet. "You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it's worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence," she said in front of their wedding guests, notes PEOPLE. "And the messed up thing is I know love you... but love shouldn't feel this way. I can't marry you."

Aftward, Cole was stunned and in tears. "Why has she never said that to my face? She chose now because she knew it would hurt more in front of all my friends and family," Cole told the cameras. "She had me fooled big time. I knew we were not perfect but that? It's one of the worst experiences of my life."

Love Is Blind debuted in February 2020 and quickly became a big hit for Netflix during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Netflix has renewed it through Season 5. Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey host the series, which is produced by Kinetic Content. Each season starts with contestants in "pods" who only meet each other after getting engaged. The engaged contestants are then taken to an extended couples' retreat, where they meet other contestants they passed over. In the end, couples decide if they want to get married or not.