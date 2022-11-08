'Love Is Blind': Raven Shares Her 'Emotional' Reaction to SK Saying No at Their Wedding (Exclusive)

It's still difficult for Love Is Blind star Raven Ross to look back on her wedding day to Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. After the two met and got engaged in the dating pods of the hit Netflix show's third season, Ross' walk down the aisle ended in tears after Alagbada said he couldn't marry her – a moment that still feels raw to this day, Ross told PopCulture.com.

"It definitely feels like we are back a year-and-a-half ago. It feels like we're back experiencing it all again," she shared, adding that it's "hard" to relive the experience "when the whole world is weighing in on it." When it comes to her wedding day, Ross told PopCulture it was "really hard" to hear a no from Alagbada when she had planned on saying yes. "I still get so emotional," she admitted. "We had never talked about if he was actually gonna say yes or no. I knew it could go either way. ...I was definitely surprised."

"I think I was just really sad," Ross continued of her emotional response following Alagbada's rejection on their big day. "I try to be an optimist, so in my head, I was just telling myself, 'It's gonna be OK and we're just gonna work to get past this.' ... The best thing about our relationship is how we work to get past things."

With cultural differences and Alagbada's impending move from Dallas to California for grad school at the forefront of their engagement, Ross acknowledged that her relationship was in a tough spot to begin with. "I know everyone had hard times, but we came into it with the cards stacked against us a little more," she said.

Planning their wedding while dealing with all of those issues, was "very hard" for the engaged couple, and imagining her life as a newlywed back in student life "was kind of a hard pill for me to swallow," Ross admitted, but there were "a lot of productive, lengthy talks" off-camera that made Ross feel "a lot better" about their relationship leading up to their wedding day.

"Going back ... I wish we would have still connected outside of those moments and that might have given him more reassurance," she reflected, adding that she wished she would have been more "present" with Alagbada during their engagement. While the pilates instructor can't reveal quite how her Love Is Blind journey ended just yet, Ross told PopCulture she's in "such a good place," adding, "I am just so happy." Love Is Blind Season 3 is streaming its first 10 episodes now on Netflix, with the season finale set to drop on Nov. 9.