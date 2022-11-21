'Love Is Blind' Stars Confirm Breakup Amid Cheating Claims

Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have split amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram Story Sunday to confirm the end of his relationship with his former fiancée after two women publicly accused him of being romantically involved with them during his relationship with Ross.

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement, which Ross reposted, read. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time." The statement did not clarify details about the ongoing legal proceedings referenced, but thanked followers for believing in their love story: "This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything."

(Photo: SK Alagbada)

Alagbada and Ross met and got engaged on Season 3 of Love Is Blind, but Alagbada shocked Ross on their wedding day when he declined to marry her at the altar. At the reunion special, however, the two confirmed they had gotten back together and were still dating. "I try to be an optimist, so in my head, I was just telling myself, 'It's gonna be OK and we're just gonna work to get past this,'" Ross told PopCulture.com of her mindset following their emotional wedding. "The best thing about our relationship is how we work to get past things."

Two women have since come forward with allegations of infidelity against Alagbada. User @emmwho9 posted a since-deleted video in which she said, "Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he's actually on the show Love Is Blind, and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now."

Then user @hannahbethstyle shared her own since-deleted post alleging that she and Alagbada had been dating on and off since 2019, going on a number of European trips together in 2021 after he had filmed Love Is Blind. "I asked to see his phone to send pics of myself but ended up seeing messages from a contact named 'fiancé.' I waited to confront him until dinner bc I was trying to wrap my head around what I saw," she wrote in the video, adding, "He told me it was for the LIB show but it was just for $ & they were friends only."