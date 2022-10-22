'Love Is Blind': Cole Barnett Responds to Fan Theory He's Related to Season 1 Alum Matt Barnett

Separated at birth? Fans have seen an uncanny connection between Love Is Blind 3's Cole Barnett and a former star from a previous season. In the pods and beyond, Cole's frank, playful style has brought comparisons to season 1 star Matt Barnett, who went by Barnett. After Cole's first few episodes aired, some fans have even insisted the two are related. Taking notice, Netflix shared an Instagram post with side-by-side shots of Matt, 31, and Cole, 28, captioned, "Every season needs a Barnett." In both pictures, both Barnetts wear blue shirts during a confessional interview. Netflix's reality competition series has returned to follow the love lives of 30 Dallas singles. Despite the streaming platform's confirmation, there was no relationship between the two, Cole commented on the theories. "I guess he's the brother I never knew I had 🤷‍♂️," he remarked in an Oct. 20 Instagram Story.

Matt, who married Amber Pike during the show's season 1 finale, also noted their similarities. "I did live right outside of Dallas for a few years in my early 20s. … Just sayin," he replied in an Instagram comment. Cole has quickly garnered attention in Love Is Blind season 3 as one of the new suitors hoping to find his future spouse. The blue-eyed joker is known for shouting, "Where you at, wifey?" as he searches for love in the pods. Immediately, he connected with Colleen Reed and Zanab Jaffrey, which fans compared to Matt's own love triangle with Amber, 30, and Jessica Batten. After a few early conversations, Colleen, 25, fell for Cole, but he quickly realized she wasn't the one for him because the former ballet dancer didn't want to discuss serious subject matters with him. "I don't want to say I'm shallow or anything but I like to keep things surface-level and fun because that's who I am," Colleen explained.

Eventually, Cole dumped the PR strategist, stating that they would have "amazing sex and hot babies," but be "poor." Meanwhile, Colleen met and got engaged to Matt Bolton. Cole proposed to 32-year-old realtor Jaffrey in the first few episodes of season 3. He's also a realtor and established his real estate firm, Bdellium Real Estate, in August 2019, which currently functions out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Area. Cole previously worked as a youth pastor in San Diego. Love Is Blind season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes releasing on Wednesdays.