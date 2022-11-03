'Love During Lockup': Chelsea Fears Mikey Is Lying to Her About a Health Scare in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love During Lockup's Chelsea is worried her inmate beau Mikey is lying to her after the story she's being told about him having a stroke isn't quite adding up. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new episode of the WE tv show, Chelsea breaks down to friend Beth as she wonders what the truth is when it comes to the man she planned on building a future with.

"I'm worried about Mikey. ...His mom and sister said he's in the hospital," she tells Beth. "I tried calling the prison, but they said there's nothing wrong with him, and he's OK. I've heard nothing from him." Beth agrees that disconnect "doesn't sound right," asking Chelsea why Mikey wouldn't email her and wondering, "Is this even real?"

Chelsea then breaks out an email she received from Mikey's prison account claiming to be from his friend. In the email, the author of the message claims Mikey was playing softball when he began not to feel well and was taken to the hospital. "He was throwing up and the left side of his face was drooping and numb and he had no type of coordination," the email reads. "He couldn't walk or hardly talk or he was in really bad shape."

Beth is concerned about how this supposed friend got into Mikey's email account to send the message when Mikey was having a medical emergency, but she's even more concerned about the end of the email, which tells Chelsea not to reach out asking for more details and wait on a follow-up message. "This sounds like they're saying to you, 'Don't ask, don't bother us. If you haven't heard from me then we don't know nothing,'" Beth tells her friend, noting, "That doesn't sound right."

Chelsea reasons that Mikey wouldn't have time to talk if he did have a stroke, "because he can't talk if his face was droopy," but Beth calls the whole situation out as "bulls-t," especially after learning that Mikey's mom and sister "don't know anything" and "won't say anything." She wonders, "You think his family is just playing you or they really don't know?" to which Chelsea responds, "That's what I'm trying to figure out. Are they telling me the truth? I'm going crazy!"

"Me and Mikey have talked a lot about our future," she explains to the camera later. "When he gets out on parole, he's going to come live with me. We want to grow old together. We want to see our kids grow up. So I'm really upset. I want to know what's going on." Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.