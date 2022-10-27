'Love During Lockup': Justine Reveals Her and Michael's Secret Prison Wedding in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love During Lockup couple Justine and Michael might be ready to tie the knot, but their secret plans for a prison wedding come as a shock to both of their families in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's all-new episode of the WE tv show. With the rapper also known as Montana Millz facing a minimum of 63 months in prison, Justine doesn't want to wait any longer before becoming man and wife, but she's "nervous" to tell her soon-to-be in-laws.

"I'm really nervous to tell Mike's side of the family about the real reason we're gonna go to the jail tomorrow," she confesses to the camera as both her and Michael's families go out for a special meal together. "There's nobody that's just like, 'Oh great, jail wedding, sure, can't wait to be there.' Like that's not realistic."

Setting up a photo of Michael at the table, it's clear Justine's family is already wary about what's about to happen, and Michael's mom Maria and his sister Anne appear to feel the same way. "So are you excited about the visit tomorrow?" Anne asks, to which Justine replies, "Very." It's then that Michael calls Justine's phone, which makes it the perfect time to break the wedding news to everyone.

"You're on speaker and I'm standing up, 'cause I'm gonna give like a little toast to everybody at the table," Justine tells Michael, prompting him to say something to the gathered family members. "Well good evening everyone," he begins. "Thank you for coming. I just want to let everyone here know that me and Justine are getting married tomorrow. That's why you all are here."

Anne whispers to her mom, "Did you hear him? Him and Justine are getting married tomorrow," to which Maria replies in shock, "Oh my gosh. I didn't know that." Turning to Justine, she clarifies, "So you [are] getting married tomorrow?" to which the bride-to-be answers in the affirmative. As Anne assures her mother, "You're gonna be there, mommy," Maria excuses herself from the table, telling everyone, "Just give me a second, please." Love During Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.