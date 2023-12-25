Why One 'Love and Hip-Hop' Star's Christmas Gift for Her Daughter Ignited a Huge Debate

Love & Hip-Hop cast member Bambi's Christmas gift for her daughter sparked all kinds of debate. Back in the 2021 holidays season, the VH1 reality star shared a photo of her daughter Cali carrying a White baby doll. While the child was seemingly enjoying the Christmas gift, Love & Hip-Hop fans were blowing up the comment section to say a Black doll should have been purchased. Apparently, Bambi was bombarded with questions by followers who were perplexed at her choice. Bambi was taken aback by the reactions and addressed the backlash in a post.

"Why are so many adults concerned about what color a doll baby is? Weird ASF," she asked in a now-deleted (or hidden) Instagram, adding that her daughter is allowed to "have Black, Brown white and every doll in between." She continued: "Who tf cares??? Adults are weird asf. Ya'll so woke you can't even let kids be kids. I promise they're not worried about the color."

But fans opted to give her an educational lesson surrounding representation in the toys parents decide to gift their children. "If you haven't figured out that representation matters in EVERY way with kids just say that," wrote one person on Instagram in Bambi's comments.

Another person chimed in, writing, "They're not worried about color but it's good to see dolls of their color. That's all!" Insecure star Amanda Seales even shared her opinion, writing, "Because representation matters."

Another shared a more in-depth explanation, explaining how representation plays a part in a young child's growth and the way in which they see themselves as adults. "Centering yourself allows black girls and women to be feminine and vulnerable and equally deserving of protection and security, instead of being silent and hardened by the "strong black woman" trope," one wrote. "It empowers black women to walk into the board room and demand that they be paid their worth as opposed to "just being happy for the opportunity," the continued."

Bambi was first introduced to the cast as the cousin of Malaysia Pargo on Basketball Wives: LA. At the time, she was an aspiring rapper. She then transitioned to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where she met and married rapper Lil' Scrappy. (They are no longer together.) Bambi and Scrappy have three children together.