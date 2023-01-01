A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.

Their separation may be true, if Instagram is any indication. Bambi shared photos of her with the three children she shares with Scarppy on Christmas Day, Dressed in matching PJ's and sitting on a sofa, she captioned the series of photos: "Merry Christmas from me and mine – God has been so so good to us. Love & Blessings to you all," with three heart emojis and a Christmas tree emoji. There are no recent photos on her profile that feature Scrappy. The rapper also doesn't have any recent posts featuring Bambi on his profile either.

A source close to production alleges Scrappy may be dating his co-star, Erica Mena, who is the ex-wife of Safaree Samuels. The former couple share three children. Scrappy and Mena are said to be longtime friends. He even comforted Mena during a breakdown over her divorce settlement from Samuels. Scrappy also encouraged Samuels to be more vulnerable with Mena in their co-parenting relationship.

Scrappy was formerly in a relationship with his ex-fiance Erica Dixon. They share a teenage daughter. He also dated Flavor of Love alum Shay Johnson, who appeared on both Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Miami.

Mena has dated her fellow co-star Rich Dollaz. She was also engaged to rapper Bow Wow after being friends with him for years. They split shortly before their scheduled nuptials, and she alleged she had a miscarriage during the engagement.

Mena has since focused her attention on acting. She's appeared in several movies on ALLBLK. She also continues modeling, and earns money through her successful OnlyFans account.