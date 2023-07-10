'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Momma Dee Injured in Hit-and-Run

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Momma Dee is recovering after she was the victim of a scary hit-and-run accident in Atlanta. The MTV star wound up in an ambulance getting treatment for minor injuries after someone allegedly slammed into her parked car while she was out shopping.

Momma Dee, real name Deborah Bryant, told TMZ the accident occurred on Wednesday, July 5 as she was out shopping. According to the reality TV star, 59, she parked her white SUV on a busy street as she prepared to head into her local Sephora when the driver of a black Ford sedan struck her vehicle. The driver of the sedan kept driving. Momma Dee, who was just about to get out of her car when the hit-and-run occurred, sustained minor bumps, bruises, and scratches in the collision and was treated at the scene in an ambulance. Her vehicle was badly damaged on the driver's side. Momma Dee said police are now investigating the incident and are searching for the suspect.

'Love & Hip Hop' Star Momma Dee Injured in Hit-and-Run https://t.co/V4BFXpABVy — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2023

Amid news of the hit-and-run, many of Momma Dee's fans have shared their support. On Twitter, one person said they were "saying prayers for MaMa Dee." Somebody else tweeted, "Not Mama Dee," while several others said they were "praying" for the reality TV star and sending well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

Momma Dee is one of the stars of MTV's hit show Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. The series premiered in 2012 and follows women and men in hip hop's "dirty south" as they strive for stardom in the rap game while trying to survive relationship and family struggles. Momma Dee has appeared on all 11 seasons of the show so far alongside her son, rapper Lil Scrappy, born Darryl Richardson Jr. She is also mom to daughter Jasmine Brown. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta also stars Erica Mena, Spice, Sierra Gates and Eric Whitehead, Kirk Frost, Mendeecees, Safaree, Karlie Redd, Erica Dixon, Renni Rucci, Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson, Shekinah Jo and Khaotic, and more.

Fans can catch up on previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on MTV.com, the MTV App, Paramount+, and the Love & Hop Hop channel on Pluto TV. Future seasons of Love & Hip Hop from other cities will remain on VH1 and will air later in 2023.