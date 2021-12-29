‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Recruits ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Stars for New Season

Marriage Boot Camp is returning, and this time with a twist. The WE tv reality series follows couples on the brink of breaking up. Some are together, separated, engaged, or broken up and trying to figure out whether or not to give their relationships a second chance. With the help of experts, the couples go through grueling individual and couple counseling to determine their end game. This time around, former cast members of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop are participating. All are in different stages of their relationships.

“Four new hip hop couples will be pulling up on an all-new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, set to premiere in March 2022 on WE tv,” a press release reads. “This season, Hip Hop superstar K. Michelle (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica Anderson and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet head to Marriage Boot Camp to face the music.”

Resident counselor Dr. Ish Major along with help of former Divorce Court judge Judge Lynn Toler return will help the couples confront lies, betrayal, and rivalries. “Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities are going to be doled in a no B.S. fashion to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and bring them back into reality,” the press release continues. “Added to the mix is Judge Toler who brings her tough-love approach to lay down the law. But when secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive?”

This isn’t the first time couples from the Love & Hip Hop franchise have participated in the show. Others who have taken part in previous seasons include Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly of Love & Hip Hop: New York and Tahiry Jose also of New York, Willie Taylor and Shanda Denyce of Hollywood, Hazel E of Hollywood, Joseline Hernadez of New York, and Souljah Boy and Nia Riley of Hollywood.