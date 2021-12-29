‘Insecure’: One Finale Scene Was Off-Script, and It Makes It Even More Emotional

Insecure is over and fans of the HBO comedy are still grappling with the fact that the beloved series has ended. But thankfully, fans are happy with the ending. Viewers watched as Issa and Lawrence’s rollercoaster romance was tied up with a pretty bow and the two ended up together in their own happily ever. Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly’s (Yvonne Orji) careers thrived, and friends Kelli (Natasha Rothwell) and Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) individual love lives and careers also thrived. But the biggest reaction came during an emotional moment between Molly and Issa following Molly’s wedding day. As fans reacted to the tear-jerking remarks of love between the two on-screen BFFs, Yvonne Orji, who stars as Molly on the show, thanked Issa for being her person. As it turns out, Orji went off-script.

She tweeted the clip from the finale, captioning the moment, “This scene in the bathroom was the final scene I shot as Molly. During one of the takes, [showrunner Prentice Penny] told me to go off script and thank @IssaRae for how she changed my life. We were crying for real FOR REAL.”

This scene in the bathroom was the final scene I shot as molly. During one of the takes, @The_A_Prentice told me to go off script and thank @IssaRae for how she changed my life. We were crying for real FOR REAL. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/ZsjrpDkDLo — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) December 27, 2021

Penny followed up with tweet of his own, sharing more from the behind-the-scenes instructions he gave. “I love this scene. That was really my advice. We had shot [Yvonne] side and I wanted Issa to be surprised by something. So I told Yvonne to thank her as Yvonne not Molly. Then Yvonne said ‘Say less’ and Issa was all tears. We ALL were!!”

Penny followed it up with another tweet, explaining that Molly and Issa were always the central characters. It was also the final scene Orji and Rae shot together, which Penny did purposefully. “The real love story is Issa And Molly. Black women being dope as f— and thriving in the face of anything is what we are really watching.”

In the HBO Max documentary The End which takes a look at the cultural impact of the series, Orji becomes emotional at her series wrap, where she thanks Rae for changing her life for the role. “I am most proud of being of service to you,” she tells Rae. “Because I know that heavy is the head who wears the crown.