‘Love After Lockup’ Star Reportedly Arrested Again

One Love After Lockup star is back behind bars following an arrest earlier in March. Just days after the hit WE tv realty series premiered, series star Antoine was arrested and charged with negligent driving in the first degree, according to Washington state jail records obtained by Starcasm.

At this time, few details are known about the circumstances surrounding Antoine’s Tuesday, March 1 arrest. Starcasm reported that the star’s criminal case is in a municipal court that has no online access to records, so details on the case remain unavailable. However, the outlet did report that at this time, “there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, but that remains a possibility.” After being taken into police custody and booked on the misdemeanor charge of negligent driving in the first degree, Antoine was released after posting a $5,000 bond. It is not clear when he is scheduled to appear in court.

This marks just the latest run-in with the law for Antoine. Four years ago, the current Love After Lockup star was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, which is a Class B felony. Arrest records revealed that Antoine was taken into police custody in January of 2018 after police spotted him driving a 1998 Honda Civic the day after the vehicle was reported stolen. A police pursuit ensued, with speeds reaching up to 70 miles per hour in a 35 zone and was followed by a foot chase, with an officer eventually tackling Antoine to the ground. A search of Antoine found “a set of 6 keys in the backpack carried by the defendant,” one of which “was a shaved down motor vehicle key or ‘jiggler key’ used to manipulate vehicle locks and ignitions.”

In the state’s bail request, it was requested that “the court set bail in the amount of $25,000” in part due to Antoine having “7 prior adult felonies.” Prior to his 2018 arrest, Antoine was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (juvenile misdemeanor) in 2012; negligent driving (impairment) in 2013; possession of a stolen vehicle and 2nd degree trafficking in stolen property in 2014; two counts each of possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled substance in 2014; and disorderly conduct and hit & run (unattended) in 2017.

Antoine currently appears on Season 4 of Love After Lockup. The current season documents Antoine’s relationship with Lacey, as well as relationships of other couples. The two met through Antoine’s mother and after briefly sparking a relationship that quickly ended, they rekindled their relationship a year later while Antoine was in prison. The couple has now been together for two years.