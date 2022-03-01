Cain Velasquez, UFC Legend and Former WWE Superstar, Arrested in California

Cain Velasquez, a former UFC Champion who competed in WWE, was arrested on an attempted murder charge in relation to a shooting that took place on Monday in Morgan Hill, California, according to multiple reports. The details surrounding the shooting are not clear, but the incident happened a little after 3 p.m. local time near a local high school. In the incident, one person was shot while another was arrested.

TMZ Sports says Velasquez was still in custody as of Tuesday morning and has a court date set for Wednesday at noon. “The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” police told TMZ Sports.

Velasquez, 39 is one of the most successful UFC fighters of all time. He won the UFC Heavyweight Championship twice and finished his career with a 14-3 record. His final fight was in 2019 when he lost to Francis Ngannou who is the reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion. Velasquez’s best win was in 2010 when he took down Brock Lesnar to win the title for the first time in his career.

In 2019, Velasquez began his professional wrestling career, competing in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. In October of that same year, Velasquez made a surprise appearance on Friday Night SmackDown and began a feud with Lensar. The two Superstars faced each other at Crown Jewel later that month and Velasquez lost. He was released from his WWE contract in April 2020.

“It was awesome. Before the match, I had no idea what to expect,” Velasquez told PopCulture.com at the time when asked about his first pro wrestling match. “I was like ‘this could be really good or this could be really bad.’ It was the first time doing it I was on the big show (the biggest show of the year). I was nervous. I was a little scared. But as soon as I went out there, all that went away. It was fun the whole time I was out there doing it. It was so surreal that we did the whole match and it was faster than I thought it would be. I can’t wait to do it again.” Velasquez went to college at Arizona State where he wrestled for the Sun Devils for three seasons. He finished his college career with a 86-17 record.