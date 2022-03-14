‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Ex Arrested

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver’s ex-boyfriend is facing serious legal trouble. InTouch Weekly reported that Drew Brooks, who has experienced an on-again, off-again relationship with Beaver, was arrested on March 3, 2022. Brooks was reportedly arrested for unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Brooks’ arrest came after an officer conducted a vehicle search. The officer was reportedly patrolling a Walmart parking lot in Madisonville, Tennessee and found a firearm in Brooks’ car. The firearm was reportedly inside a black ski mask, which was inside a Subway sandwich bag. The office subsequently detained Brooks. He was later taken to Monroe County Justice Center, where he remains in custody. Brooks’ trial date is set to take place on Tuesday.

This incident came only a couple of days after Brooks was charged with a separate crime. InTouch Weekly noted that on March 1, he was charged with criminal trespassing after being spotted on the camera system at Walmart. According to a police report that the outlet obtained, he was “previously banned from the property due to shoplifting.” His court case on that charge took place on Monday morning. In the past, Brooks has has multiple run-ins with the law. The publication noted that his legal troubles date back to 2018, which is when he was charged with property theft of over $1,000

Brooks previously appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alongside his on-again, off-again girlfriend Beaver. She originally joined the show in September 2019. Beaver’s first season on the show featured her navigating her pregnancy and the birth of her and Brooks’ daughter Hazelee, who was born in February 2019. Although, at the time, Beaver claimed that their daughter’s father was actually Brooks’ friend Jacob Russell. She set the record straight once and for all in January 2020 when she told her followers on Instagram that Brooks was Hazelee’s father.

“I’ve known my baby’s father from the jump. Quit asking me who her dad is. Her father is clearly Drew,” Beaver said. “I just said she was Jacob’s because I was [dumb] and wanted a family so bad, and Drew didn’t want to be there for her and Jacob did. I literally lived with Drew and had JUST broke up with him when I found out I was pregnant.”