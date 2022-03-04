‘The Boys’ Actor Antony Starr Arrested, Gets Suspended Prison Sentence

The Boys actor Antony Starr has been handed down a 12-month suspended prison sentence Thursday after admitting to assaulting a chef at a pub in Alicante, Spain, reports The Daily Mail. Starr, best known for his role as Homelander in the Prime Video series, was arrested early Wednesday morning following an altercation outside a bar.

Chef Bathuel Araujo, 21, alleged that Starr, 46, punched him and smashed a glass in his face, which required him to get stitches. Araujo reportedly said Starr had flipped when a friend he was with asked the actor’s friend to calm him down, as he was getting annoying. The fight went down in the street outside, and Araujo claimed that Starr told him, “You don’t know who you’ve messed with, you don’t know who I am and what you’ve done. You’ve committed the mistake of your life and I’m going to look for you. I want to kill you.”

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police told The Daily Mail, “I can confirm a 46-year-old man was arrested following an incident at a pub in Alicante around 2.30 a.m. on March 2. He was held on suspicion of wounding. …Another man suffered a cut near his left eyebrow which required four stitches. Only the one arrest was made.” Starr was reportedly given the suspended prison sentence and fined over £4,000 at the trial, with a court official saying “the detainee’s state of drunkenness was taken into account as an extenuating factor.”

“The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecution service and the man who was subsequently convicted,” they continued. “His prison sentence is being suspended on the condition that he doesn’t commit another crime in two years and pays the compensation in the next 72 hours.”

Starr, whose face was reportedly covered by a hooded sweatshirt and a face mask, left court without issuing a statement to waiting press and was driven away in a taxi. The actor is believed to be in Spain while shooting an upcoming Guy Ritchie film.