’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Are Expecting Their First Child

90 Day Fiance stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are soon-to-be parents, as the couple revealed Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. The parents-to-be, who were featured on the third season of the ever-expanding TLC series, told Us Weekly that they were a bundle of emotions.

“It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know [personally] announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn,” Loren, 31, told the outlet. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time,” Alexei, 31, said.

The couple met while Loren was on a Birthright trip to Israel and while Alexei, a Ukraine native, was working in Israel as a medic. After getting engaged just 10 days after they met, Loren moved from New York City to Florida, where her family lived, to save money during their engagement. The pair tied the knot twice — once in September 2015 and again in July 2016, with one wedding in the United States and another in Israel so that both their families could be a part of the celebrations.

The couple now lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they’re expecting their bundle of joy in the spring.

In addition to starring on the third season of 90 Day Fiance, the couple was also featured in the first two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After and have also appeared on 90 Day Fiance‘s after show, Pillow Talk.

Loren, who hosts the podcast Get the Gossip, said that her first trimester “wasn’t easy,” but that Alexei “was and is an amazing support system.”

“We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this spring!” she said, adding that their unborn baby was conceived in Israel.

“The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together!”

Pillow Talk airs Sundays on TLC at 11 p.m. ET following new episodes of 90 Day Fiance.