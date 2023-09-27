'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo to Appear in New Reality Series

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making her way back to television for a new Lifetime television series, Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits. The new 20-episode series will premiere in 2024, Lifetime announced Wednesday, and will follow Caputo as she explores the next chapter of her personal life and embarks on a much-anticipated tour, including sold-out shows in London, for Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience. Throughout it all, Caputo will share her "incredible gift" with viewers while "balancing new family dynamics like divorce" and becoming a grandmother.

On Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits "no topic will go uncovered: from spending time as a devoted friend, mother, daughter, grandma, to many exciting first-time adventures" like celebrating her son's wedding, helping her daughter adjust to motherhood and visiting her parents next door, Lifetime teases. And of course, sharing her psychic readings with people. "Whether she's on the road or back home on Long Island, some people are put in Theresa's path for a reason, and she is known for her surprise readings," the network shares. "Throughout the series, cameras will be there to capture these impromptu moments no matter if she's running an errand or at a drive-thru, and viewers will see as she often makes big impressions on skeptics time and again, leaving them stunned."

Caputo's 10th year of touring with her live show will also be featured in the new show, as will her more intimate sessions, including those with celebrities. "It is an honor to help others reunite with loved ones who've passed and help so many people find closure while restoring their faith," said Caputo, who originally starred on the long-running TLC series Long Island Medium. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share so many stories on Lifetime and excited to explore this new era with devoted fans and new audiences alike."

To celebrate the series' debut, Lifetime is launching a national sweepstakes to win a virtual "Reading of a Lifetime" with Caputo. Get more information on sweepstakes rules and entry instructions here. Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits is scheduled to debut in 2024 on Lifetime. The series is produced by Magilla Entertainment for Lifetime with Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, Dominick Pupa and Courtney Mullin serving as executive producers and Gabrielle Salvatore as Co-Executive Producer. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Cat Rodriguez and Amy Savitsky produce for Lifetime.