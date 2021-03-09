'Long Island Medium' Star Theresa Caputo: Peek Inside Her New York Home

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo often gives fans a look at her life at home on Instagram, providing a peek into the life of the famous TLC medium when she is not in front of cameras. Caputo, 53, has lived in Long Island, New York her entire life and has lived at the same home for years. The house is located in Hicksville, Long Island, and is on the same block she has been living on for "42 years," she said. "When you own a home, you're never finished," Caputo told Newsday in December 2014. Her recent Instagram posts show that she is constantly making changes, adapting to working at home during the coronavirus pandemic. She even turned her office space into a makeshift podcast studio. In 2014, Caputo said the home is a Levitt ranch that she and now-ex-husband Larry Caputo remodeled in 1999 and 2001. Caputo and Larry shared the home until they divorced in 2018. They raised their two children, Victoria Caputo and Larry Caputo Jr., in the home. Caputo has lived at the home by herself since the divorce, as Larry decided to move to California. During a 2018 episode of Long Island Medium, Caputo said her father often visited to help out, notes Closer Weekly.

In February, Caputo told PEOPLE Every Day that she is dating a new boyfriend, who helped her get through the coronavirus pandemic. "We welcomed him into the bubble and that's where we decided to be exclusive," she said, without revealing the man's identity. "So it was kind of unexpected, just like the pandemic. So there are some good things that come out of a pandemic. I'm trying to look and focus on all of the silver linings."

Almost every TLC show earned a discovery+ spinoff, and Caputo's was no different. Long Island Medium: There in Spirit shows how Caputo keeps her business going during the coronavirus pandemic. "So still, Spirit is letting us all know that even though we're in a pandemic, they are not stopping by delivering healing messages, or stopping me — I should say," Caputo told PopCulture from her home. "The silver lining in that was that it just wasn't two people in the Tri-State area — it was people all over the country and for that, we were able to have even more celebrities on like we do every season."

In another portion of our interview with Caputo, she explained how she responds to skeptics. "I'm the first one to say it — that what I do is absolutely crazy, there was no way someone can communicate with someone that has died," she said in February. "There are common things that Spirit might talk about and refer to — that's not my fault nor Spirit's fault that there are common things. So that's why I always have Spirit with every healing message that they have me deliver; they have to validate it with something completely unique to that person."

Caputo also noted that she was "blessed" by her upbringing in Long Island. She does not consider her gift a "burden," but an "honor and a privilege to do what I do." However, she also realizes that "this really doesn't have anything to do with me... This has to do with Spirit delivering the messages that we need to hear. And sometimes those messages are hard and they're not easy to hear."

Caputo has shared several photos recently of her podcast recording in different rooms around her house. While she usually records in an office, the above photo shows her recording before a dressing room mirror.