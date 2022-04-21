'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

✖

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.

In the image, which Caputo captioned, "back at it" alongside the hashtags "live the experience" and "long island medium," the star posed for the camera in a black dress. Seemingly snapped amid her recent travels as Caputo stops in Florida and Georgia over the next several days while on tour, Caputo paired the dress, which featured a feathered trim, with black high heels. It wasn't her outfit that caught fans' attention, but rather the way in which she opted to style her hair. Caputo opted to stray away from her famous 'do, instead pinning some of her hair up, and the style certainly seemed to be a hit among her followers, with one person commenting, "I love your hair pinned back!" Another person wrote, "your hair looks beautiful today," with somebody else adding, "Love your hair."

This is not the first time Caputo has strayed away from her famous bee-hive style. Back on April 8, Caputo switched things up when she pulled her hair back into a style almost mimicking a half-ponytail. She again opted for a different style for a family photo over the weekend, with Caputo giving her hair a more voluminous look. That style, however, didn't appear to be a hit among fans, with one person commenting," That hair is all I see. Sorry."

Caputo's hair is far from the only change made in the TLC star's life in recent months. In addition to being a well-known psychic medium, Caputo in February added "grandma" to her resume after her daughter Victoria Caputo welcomed her first child with her husband Michael Mastrandrea. Little Michelina Rose was born on Feb. 22, with Caputo sharing the exciting news by announcing, "I'm a Grandma."

Over the weekend, Caputo got to spend some quality time with her granddaughter as the family gathered for Easter. To mark Michelina Rose's first Easter, Caputo shared an adorable photo of the youngster lying in an Easter basket, writing, "I can't! My heart is bursting."