What Is ‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo up to These Days?

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo has not been on TV for a couple of years, and some fans may wonder what she has been up to lately.

The 51-year-old first began her series way back in 2011, with each episode of the series focusing on her conducting readings for both believers in her ability and those who are skeptical.

The show also depicted Caputo’s family life with her now-ex husband Larry and her children, Larry Jr. and Victoria. To date, Long Island Medium has aired well over a hundred episodes across 13 seasons on TLC, and continues to wow fans all over the world.

Winter/Spring Tour

Earlier this year, Caputo did a winter tour that took her across parts of the United States. She later did a spring tour that took up into Canada for a series of live appearance shows.

Wedding Engagement

Back in February, Caputo celebrated a big moment when her daughter Victoria got engaged to boyfriend Michael. The bride-to-be has also already picked out a wedding dress, per another Instagram post that Caputo shared.

Broadway Shows

When she isn’t busy with work, Caputo occasionally takes in Broadway show or two. In the above post she revealed that she took her niece Hallie to the Broadway Brunch show for her birthday.

Tigerland

Recently, Caputo attended the film premiere of TIGERLAND, a documentary film which aired on the Discovery channel.

“Ross Kauffman entwines the fate of beast and man alike in Tigerland, an impassioned and persuasive plea for the preservation of an endangered species that declines to sanitize the animals’ often lethal power,” the Critics Consensus of the film on Rotten Tomatoes reads.

Mother’s Day

Caputo shared a Mother’s Day post just this month, revealing that she wa able to spend time with both her children. The kids even got her a set of balloons that read “#1 MOM.”

“#Workday”

View this post on Instagram Spirit is ready and I am too 💫💕#longislandmedium #tuesday #workday A post shared by theresacaputo (@theresacaputo) on May 21, 2019 at 2:47pm PDT

In one of her most recent posts, Caputo revealed that she was “ready” for the “work day.”

No word on the next season of Long Island Medium at this time, but the last season appears to have finished airing in 2018, so a new one may be on the way soon.