'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Minnie Caused Fatal Car Crash, Police Say

Police have determined that Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross was ultimately at fault in the head-on crash that would result in her death on April 26 at the age of 34. According to police reports obtained Wednesday by TMZ, the Little Women: Atlanta star was "all over the road" before she struck another driver in the opposite lane head-on.

Eyewitness testimony and responding officer observations reveal that Ross appears to have lost control of her car while traveling southbound on one side of the highway, which police believed caused her to jerk the steering wheel right. Ross went off-road briefly before swinging back to the left and colliding with another vehicle going northbound. The other driver was taken to a hospital with complaints of pain, but Ross was unresponsive at the scene and would later be declared dead.

Records show that no drug or alcohol tests were administered to either driver, but Ross was ultimately determined to be at fault for the crash. The Fulton County Medical Examiner told TMZ there was no autopsy performed on Ross and no further report is forthcoming.

Ross' management confirmed to PopCulture.com at the time that she had died as the result of her injuries in the crash after announcing the loss on Instagram. "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms. Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," her management team wrote in a statement. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

Ross Little Women castmate Amanda Salinas shared a tribute to her beloved friend on Instagram after her death. "As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!!" she wrote at the time. "It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever."

She continued, "I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt . You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love."