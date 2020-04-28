'Little Women: Atlanta' Star Ms. Juicy Reacts to Ms. Minnie's Sudden Death in Fatal Car Crash

✖

Shirlene "Ms. Juicy" King Pearson is sending prayers to the family of Ashley "Minnie" Ross after the Little Women: Atlanta star died Monday at just 34 from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run car accident the day prior. After the news broke Tuesday, several of Ross' co-stars took to social media to express their shock and devastation at the news.

Ms. Juicy took to Instagram in the early hours of the morning to share a note reading, "This is too much too much!!!!!" alongside a number of prayer hand emojis. In the caption, she added, "Prayers for Minnie's family!!!" The post quickly garnered sympathetic and horrified comments from fans of the Lifetime show, with one writing that Ross "didn't deserve this," and another stating she will "forever be in our hearts."

Amanda Salinas also shared a mournful tribute to her best friend on social media: "As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever," she wrote.

"I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt," she continued. "You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken. Rest In Peace my love."

Ross' management confirmed her death to PopCulture.com in a statement Monday: "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time," the statement reads.

The late reality star's personal publicist, Liz Dixson, told PEOPLE that Ross was severely injured when the car she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Hwy in Atlanta around 11 p.m. Sunday. Monday, Ross succumbed to these injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital at around 10:30 p.m.