'Little People, Big World': Zach and Tori Roloff Reveal 3-Week-Old Son Has Dwarfism

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff shared that their newborn son Josiah has achondroplasia like his dad and older siblings Jackson, 5, and Lilah, 2. The TLC couple opened up about bringing home their third child Wednesday to Us Weekly, emphasizing that Josiah's form of dwarfism is not what defines him.

"He's Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he's not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia," Zach said of his son, born April 30. Tori, who does not have achondroplasia, added, "Just like I'm Tori, I have brown hair. I'm not a brunette – like, that's not how I would classify myself." The Roloff family has many members with achondroplasia, including Zach's parents, Amy and Matt Roloff, as well as members who do not, including Zach's twin brother Jeremy, sister Molly and brother Jacob.

"It's so normal to us," Tori shared. "We have so many resources and there's a lot of parents out there who don't have the same resources and ... don't have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do." The reality television personalities added that they would always use their platform to support and advocate for people with dwarfism. "We will definitely be advocates for people with dwarfism cause of our kids," Zach said, as Tori chimed in, "Forever."

Tori and Zach announced Josiah's arrival on Instagram earlier this month. "Josiah Luke Roloff was born April 30, 2022! He came about two weeks early but we were ready!" Zach wrote on social media at the time. "Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible!" Tori added in her own post, "The best early birthday present a mama could ask for! We love you sweet boy!"

Just three weeks after adding their third child to the family, the Roloffs told Us Weekly that their baby boy is a "chill" new member of the household. "Overall, he's been the most straightforward, easy [baby]," Tori said, noting that while he does cry, he also handles well his big brother and sister "touching him and kissing him and ... poking at him." Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.