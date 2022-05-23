'Little People, Big World' Star Zach Roloff Teaches Son Jackson a Valuable Lesson in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Zach Roloff is determined to set a good example for his kids as he prepares for his upcoming powerlifting competition, but it won't be easy to reach his goal. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of Little People, Big World, Zach learns he's going to have to make some sacrifices to prove his point to son Jackson.

"I wanna show the kids that if you set your mind to something, you can accomplish it," says Zach, also father now to daughter Lilah and son Josiah. Jackson, as the oldest, is certainly his dad's biggest fan, cheering him on all the way through his workout. "You did it all the way to 10!" the excited little boy cheers.

"I definitely don't want Jackson to ever restrict himself because of his height," Zach explains of setting an example for his son, who has the same form of dwarfism as he does. "He can do anything anyone else can do." It's going to be a little tougher than Zach thought, however, as he weighs himself at 125.4 pounds just one day before the official weigh-in.

"Powerlifting competition's in two days, but I've got a weigh-in coming up tomorrow, and I have to weigh 123.5 pounds so I can compete in the weight class I want to," Zach explains, calling to wife Tori Roloff, "Tori, I need to drop two pounds." From the kitchen, she responds, "Why am I making steak dinner for you?"

In a panic, Zach makes a call to his trainer David to "figure out how to fix this." David certainly is in disbelief when he hears Zach has broken 125 pounds so close to weigh-in. "How do you lose 2 pounds in six hours or 12 hours?" the TLC star asks, as David answers, "You have to drop 2 pounds tonight? You go ahead and fast. You stop eating." When Zach points out that Tori already started making dinner, David jokes, "Great, you can sit there and watch her eat it."

Zach laments to the camera, "Tori made a pretty good dinner but I have to drop 2 pounds. It's a little frustrating," but Tori isn't giving him a break. "I cooked this to perfection," she teases her husband, who is still in disbelief. "Those are some of the best steaks I've ever made in my life," she says later. "I don't feel guilty. He's not starving. Clearly not wasting away. He'll be fine." Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC