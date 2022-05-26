'Little People, Big World': Zach and Tori Roloff Weigh in on Having Another Baby

✖

Zach and Tori Roloff recently welcomed their third child together, son Josiah. But, are the Little People, Big World stars already planning on expanding their family further? During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zach and Tori shared where they stand on possibly having another baby.

Zach and Tori's family may just be complete after welcoming baby Josiah. Zach told the publication, "We're probably done after this. He's been great." Although, Tori left the door open for the couple to possibly have another baby, as she said, "It's been harder to say that though. It's harder to like, 'We're done,' because he's been so easy. I'm like, 'Oh, maybe we can do one more.'"

The couple also shared an update on how Josiah is doing. As fans know, the pair welcomed their son in late April with the little one arriving three weeks early. Despite this, their son is "doing great." The reality stars can also already tell that Josiah has a sweet demeanor, as Tori said, "He's definitely more easygoing like Jackson was as a baby." Zach added, "With this kid, he's very tolerant. We allow them to just dote over him because, if they do wake him up, it's cool."

Tori and Zach announced in November that they were expecting their third child. The news came on the heels that the couple previously suffered a pregnancy loss. To announce the news, Tori took to social media and wrote, "We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!" Zach and Tori are already parents to son Jackson and daughter Lilah. They later announced that the newest addition to their family is named Josiah Luke.

"Josiah Luke Roloff was born April 30, 2022! He came about two weeks early but we were ready!" Zach wrote to announce the happy news. "Super happy for our family and the kids adore him already. Very proud of Tori as well, she has done incredible!" Tori also chronicled the milestone on social media and even noted that baby Josiah arrived on her birthday. She wrote, "Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke...You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!"