'Little People, Big World': Zach and Tori Roloff Film Season 22 in Wake of Pregnancy Loss

Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff began work on the show's 22nd season this weekend, just days after the couple opened up about their pregnancy loss. The couple revealed on March 13 that they were prepared to announce that their third child was on the way, but they discovered Tori suffered a miscarriage. Zach and Tori are parents to son Jackson, 3, and daughter Lilah, 1.

Over the weekend, Tori, 29, shared a photo of her children sitting in makeup chairs at Cobalt Studios PDX in Portland, Oregon, where the family gathered to take promotional photos for the upcoming Little People, Big World season. Makeup artist Mallory Jones also shared photos from the session on her Instagram Story, reports The Sun. "Having so much fun on set w/ [Tori] & her cute kiddos," Jones captioned a photo of Tori. She later shared a wide shot of Zach, Tori, and their children posing on a white background. "OMG baby fever is high rn!!" Jones wrote. "I'm sure you can figure out who's loving the limelight lol."

After she got home, Roloff shared a photo of herself in swears, but still wearing makeup. "When the sweats immediately come out but the glam still lingers!!" Tori wrote. She also thanked Jones and the other stylists. "Thank you so much to the people who made me feel beautiful today," she wrote.

Tori and Zach planned to announce they were expecting their third baby together. Sadly, when Tori went in for her first ultrasound appointment at eight weeks into the pregnancy, she learned she suffered a miscarriage two weeks earlier. "I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," Tori wrote. "I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Tori found solace in knowing that the first face their little girl or boy saw was Jesus. "I’m so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day," she wrote. "My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn’t have done it without him."

One silver lining from the experience Tori gound was that they are still "truly blessed" with two healthy children, which not everyone has. She noted that parents should never have to feel the heartbreak of losing a child. "I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day," she wrote.

In the end, Tori said she decided to share this news so other mothers going through the same experience will know they are not alone. "I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself," Tori wrote. "I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me. So that’s what I’ll continue to do- thanking the Lord for what I have. Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all."

TLC has not announced a premiere date for LPBW Season 22. Last year, Season 20 aired from March to May 2020, while Season 21 aired from September to October 2020. The show also features Zach's parents, Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff.