'Little People, Big World': Zach Roloff's Wife Tori Suffers Pregnancy Loss

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared some heartbreaking news with fans on Saturday morning. The reality star said that she was going to announce her third pregnancy this week, but sadly, she has suffered a miscarriage. She and her husband Zachary Roloff are mourning.

Tori posted a photo of her positive pregnancy test beside a hand-stitched portrait of her family, with a figure apparently meant to represent Jesus Christ by their side, holding a baby. It came with the scriptural quote: "For I hold you by your right hand," attributed to Isaiah 41:13. In the caption, Tori shared a lengthy note explaining the loss and sharing her devastation with fans. Many sent their condolences in the comment section.



Tori explained that everything looked good with her third pregnancy, and she was looking forward to announcing it at the 8-week mark until she went to the doctor for her first ultrasound this week. She found that she had lost the pregnancy two weeks earlier, and she was heartbroken. Still, she decided that it was important to share this heartache with fans, especially those who might be going through the same thing.

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," she wrote. "I've never felt so sad, angry and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

In explanation of the photo, Roloff wrote that she took solace in her belief that "the first face our little girl or boy got to see was Jesus." She also praised Zach for seeing her through the tragedy, writing: "My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him."

"Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child. I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day," Tori went on. "I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you're not alone. I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me."

Tori and Zach Roloff share two children already — Lilah Ray and Jackson. The family has a dedicated following on Instagram as well as reality TV, and fans were generous in their condolences on Saturday. Many are also discussing their own experiences with such loss in the comment section of Tori's post.