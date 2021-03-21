'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Sparks Engagement Rumors

✖

Is Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler? According to Monsters and Critics, Roloff certainly seemed to hint that he was heading down the aisle with Chandler when he responded to a fan's comment. Roloff and Chandler have been dating since 2017.

This engagement speculation was sparked after Roloff penned a lovely message on Instagram in tribute to Chandler. On Monday, he posted a slew of photos and videos of Chandler with his family, captioning the post with, "Happy Birthday to the most fabulous person in the world.. You’re amazing Caryn and you touch so many people with your sweet joy and beautiful spirit! Here’s to many many more. Xoxoxo." Shortly after he posted the message, one of his fans commented, "Marry that woman!" In turn, Roloff responded, "Maybe I will !! You'll have to wait and see. :))" So, while the two may not be officially engaged just yet, it certainly seems as though there are wedding bells in their future.

Prior to his relationship with Chandler, Roloff was married to his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, with whom he shares four adult children. The two split in 2015. Like her ex-husband, Amy has also moved on following her divorce. Amy is currently engaged to Chris Marek. The couple announced their engagement news in September 2019, with Amy telling PEOPLE, “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled! I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.” As for Marek, he said that he was "very nervous" to pop the question, but added that he knew that the piece of jewelry "had to be a heart shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

Amy and Marek were initially due to wed sometime in 2020. But, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to postpone their wedding plans. In October, Amy's son Zach Roloff explained to Us Weekly that his mom's wedding was put on hold as "no venues" seemed to be accepting dates at the time. Zach added, "They want to get married next summer. But I think it's, yeah, I think all that's on hold for a second."