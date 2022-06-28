'Little People, Big World:' Tori Roloff Reveals Breastfeeding Issue With Baby Josiah

Tori Roloff is opening up about her breastfeeding experience with 1-month-old son Josiah. The Little People, Big World star admitted on her Instagram Story Monday that she wasn't feeling well after developing a clogged breast duct while feeding her son, whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff.

"Trying really hard today to not get mastitis," Tori, 31, wrote along a sweet photo with Josiah resting on her chest. "I have a clogged duct and feel terrible," she continued. "In the meantime I'm soaking in these snuggles." In a follow-up Story, Tori revealed that it was "the first time it's happened with Josiah," noting, "I've never actually gotten mastitis but when I get a clogged duct it knocks me out."

For other people struggling with clogged ducts and mastitis, Tori shared her tips on prevention. "This is what I do: Take sunflower lecithin asap. Nurse as much as possible. Advil. Rest. Hot shower. Warm compress," she wrote. "Mine usually resolves itself in 24 hours," she added. "Thank goodness we had today off!" After getting feedback from her followers, Tori also shared another solution: "Tons have suggested epsom salt and hot water in a hakaa," she wrote in a Story later. "As soon as I get the energy I'm trying that!! Will report back."

Tori and Zach, 32, welcomed son Josiah in April, and are also parents to son Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2. The couple shared soon after that Josiah also has achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism that his dad and siblings have. In last week's episode of Little People, Big World, the TLC couple worried that Jackson wasn't recovering the way he should from the surgery he underwent in December 2021 to correct the bowing in his legs commonly seen in children with achondroplasia.

"There is legitimately something wrong," Tori worried of Jackson's difficulty recovering from the procedure. "He isn't progressing like they said that he would." Making sure there was no "no actual structural damage" was important for the young parents, who hoped the surgery would "slow down the growth and allow the bones to even out" in Jackson's legs. Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC at 9 p.m. ET.