'Little People, Big World': Tori and Audrey Deliver Sweet Surprise to Mother-in-Law Amy Roloff on 60th Birthday

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff celebrated her 60th birthday on Sept. 17 and kept the party going into the weekend. Her daughters-in-law Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff joined forces to throw a surprise party for Amy on Saturday. Amy shared photos from the big day on her Instagram Story Sunday.

"My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise," Amy wrote in one post, alongside a photo with her husband Chris Marek, reports InTouch Weekly. "Perfect birthday with them and Chris." Amy then shrugged off any criticism she might get for keeping the milestone birthday celebrations going. "What? Yes, I'm still celebrating and no better way than with Chris and my kids and grandkids," she wrote.

(Photo: Amy Roloff/@amyjroloff)

Tori, 31, also shared photos on her Instagram Story, but they have since expired. "All the [daughters-in-law] pulled off an awesome surprise for Mimi's 60th birthday," Tori, who is married to Amy and Matt Roloff's son Zach Roloff, wrote. "We love you, [Amy Roloff]!!" Tori included a photo of Amy with their children, Jackson, 5, Lilah Ray, 2, and Josiah, who was born in April.

In another post, Tori said she really "loved getting everyone together" for Amy's surprise party. Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's three children – Ember, 5, Bode, 2, and Radley, 10 months – were also at the party. "Rallying seven grandkids is no easy task," Tori wrote.

Amy has an eighth grandchild. Her youngest son Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel Rock are parents to son Mateo, who was born in December 2021. Isabel and Jacob decided not to share photos of Mateo on social media. "Jacob and I have talked about this and just hoping to give people the benefit of the doubt to not be weird and take photos of our baby," Tori wrote in August. "Also, luckily most people don't recognize me when I go out without Jacob!"

Matt, 60, was unsurprisingly absent from his ex-wife's birthday party. He is still in a feud with Zach over the decision to sell off part of Roloff Farms in Oregon. Matt put 16 acres of the family farm up for sale in May and claimed that he was disappointed his sons were not interested in owning it themselves. Zach publicly called out his father, and the feud has become part of LPBW Season 22. Matt put the land up for sale for $4 million, but he has reportedly yet to find a buyer.