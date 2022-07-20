'Little People, Big World': Amy and Matt Roloff Argue Over Selling the Farm

The drama over the sale of Roloff Farms seems to be never ending. Us Weekly reported that Amy Roloff and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, got into an argument regarding the sale of Roloff Farms in the season finale of Little People, Big World. The pair had a heated exchange after Matt revealed that their twin sons, Jeremy and Zach Roloff, decided not to buy a part of the farm.

After Matt stated that their children opted not to purchase a part of the farm, Amy gave him a piece of her mind. She said he "went crazy or something" after he revealed that the negotiation failed. Amy continued, "I don't know the details of the negotiation with the two boys. For the price it is, the kids can't afford that."

Matt shared his side of the story and claimed that their sons weren't pleased that the property had shrunk. He also said that he was thinking of their children when he put a part of Roloff Farms on the market. Even though there's a ton of drama over the sale, Matt tried to look on the bright side of things, saying, "The good news is, there is 93 acres for this family." However, Amy wasn't buying it, as she replied, "No, there are 93 acres for Matt Roloff. It's not part of the family anymore." The exes continued to argue over the sale of the farm, and Matt even claimed that he offered their sons a deal that was "basically half off" before he decided to sell a piece of the property.

As they butt heads over the matter, Matt lamented that it is the "feeling of entitlement that ruins" the whole situation. He also alleged that Zach and Jeremy had "expectations that they are getting [the property] for free [and] not doing the work." Amy didn't agree and, as she said in a confessional, "What we view as Roloff Farms is no more." The drama surrounding Roloff Farms has played out on Little People, Big World and via social media.

Back in May, Matt announced on Instagram in May that he was retiring and placing a portion of Roloff Farms up for sale. In his post, he claimed that Zach and Jeremy decided against a joint purchase that would have come with a "substantial family discount and a 'gift of equity.'" Soon enough, Zach hit back at his dad's claims in the comments section (the comment has since been deleted). He began, "This post is extremely misguided and false." Zach continued, "My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out. Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain."