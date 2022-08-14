'Little People, Big World' Star Tori Roloff Gets Honest on Feeling 'Overstimulated' by Motherhood

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is getting real about life as a mom of three. As The Blast noted, Tori opened up about feeling "overstimulated" in a recent Instagram Story post. Her admission comes several months after she gave birth to her third child, Josiah Luke. She also shares son Jackson and daughter Lilah with her husband, Zach Roloff.

Tori began by saying that she had a "slightly rough day." According to the reality star, her day started off on a "great" note as she went to the gym and got coffee on her own. However, once she got back home, she began to feel "overstimulated," a feeling that she experienced throughout the rest of her day. She explained, "I had a lot of work stuff to get done today and felt overwhelmed with that and cleaning our house."

During her busy day, Tori felt as though she "didn't spend as much time" with Zach or her kids "as she wanted." She continued, "It ended with Jackson making a red choice (honestly a rare occasion for him) and having to miss out on fun stuff with dad. To top it all off, I'm pretty sure our dishwasher is broken. It's all small stuff, but it adds up. All of us moms get overstimulated and touched out." The Little People, Big World star ended her message by writing that she hopes that by sharing this all publicly, it will let others "know you're not alone."

Tori gave birth to her third child, Josiah, in April. The Roloffs welcomed their third child a few weeks earlier and announced the news at the time by sharing, "Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke...You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever!" Since welcoming her third child, Tori has been open about the struggles that she's faced in her motherhood journey. In June, The Blast reported that Tori was having trouble breastfeeding Josiah.

Tori explained at the time that she was trying to avoid getting mastitis, telling her followers, "I have a clogged duct, and I feel terrible!! – In the meantime, I'm soaking in these snuggles." In a follow-up post, she said that this was her first time experiencing a clogged duct while breastfeeding her youngest. Even though she didn't "actually" get mastitis, the clogged duct still took its toll on her. Although, she added that the condition typically clears up for her in 24 hours time.