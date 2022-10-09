'Little People, Big World': How Tori and Audrey Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy Roloff on Her Birthday

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff celebrated her 60th birthday last month and kept the party going for a full weekend. Her daughters-in-law Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff organized a big surprise party for Amy on Saturday, Sept. 17. A couple of days after her party, Amy shared an Instagram post marking the end of summer.

"My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise," Amy wrote in one since-expired post, alongside a photo with her husband Chris Marek, reports InTouch Weekly. "Perfect birthday with them and Chris." Amy also shrugged off any criticism she might get for keeping the milestone birthday celebrations going for multiple days. "What? Yes, I'm still celebrating and no better way than with Chris and my kids and grandkids," she wrote.

(Photo: Amy Roloff/@amyjroloff)

Tori, 31, also shared photos on her Instagram Story shortly after the party. "All the [daughters-in-law] pulled off an awesome surprise for Mimi's 60th birthday," Tori, who is married to Amy and Matt Roloff's son Zach Roloff, wrote. "We love you, [Amy Roloff]!!" Tori included a photo of Amy with their children, Jackson, 5, Lilah Ray, 2, and Josiah, who was born in April.

In another post, Tori said she really "loved getting everyone together" for Amy's surprise party. Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's three children – Ember, 5, Bode, 2, and Radley, 10 months – were also at the party. "Rallying seven grandkids is no easy task," Tori wrote.

Amy's birthday also marked the end of the summer for the Roloff family. "What a summer it's been – epic motorcycle trip to Alaska, tough July for some reason, Michigan for my nephew's wedding and to visit w/ my Dad, a surprise bday party for Chris, Chris and I celebrating our 1st wedding anniversary and we did a trip to Italy, my birthday and a wedding in ID," Amy wrote on Instagram on Sept. 19. "Whew!"

Amy has an eighth grandchild. Her youngest son Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel Rock are parents to son Mateo, who was born in December 2021. Isabel and Jacob decided not to share photos of Mateo on social media. "Jacob and I have talked about this and just hoping to give people the benefit of the doubt to not be weird and take photos of our baby," Tori wrote in August. "Also, luckily most people don't recognize me when I go out without Jacob!"

Matt, 60, was unsurprisingly absent from his ex-wife's birthday party. He is still in a feud with Zach over the decision to sell off part of Roloff Farms in Oregon. Matt put 16 acres of the family farm up for sale in May and claimed that he was disappointed his sons were not interested in owning it themselves. Zach publicly called out his father, and the feud has become part of LPBW Season 22. Matt put the land up for sale for $4 million, but he has reportedly yet to find a buyer.