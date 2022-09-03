'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Gets Emotional as Son Jackson Takes Major Life Step

Jackson Roloff, eldest son of Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff, started kindergarten on Aug. 31, and his mom captured heartwarming Instagram photos of her new elementary schooler. Jackson, 5, showed off his school outfit with a confident smile as he posed proudly with his hands behind his back, anticipating his latest life milestone as he prepared to begin a new chapter.

"My sweet baby j! You aren't a baby anymore!! We are so stinking proud of our kindergartner!" her caption read. "This kid makes my heart swell with pride. He walked into his first day of school as confident as ever! He is so sure of himself, and I love how he owns a room!"

Tori continued, describing Jackson's excitement about his new educational journey. "He kept saying 'today is all about me and going to kindergarten!' It feels so special to celebrate him today and I miss him like crazy already (it's only been 2 hours)!!!"

"I pray every single day for the Lord to protect this boy's heart. To give him the confidence and strength to keep going. I pray he is always kind and helpful. I also pray that he loves school as much on the day of his graduation as he did today!" she added, noting, "Love you, Jackson! Happy first day of kindergarten!"

Tori also shared a video from Jackson's special day in the morning. It didn't take him long to leap out of bed and declare how ready he was to begin kindergarten. After breakfast, the boy headed out of the house to the family's waiting minivan with a backpack filled with school supplies and a matching cloth lunch bag.

Jackson sat in the back seat surrounded by his sister Lilah, 2, and four-month-old baby brother Josiah as his family drove him to his first day of school. In response to Tori's question about what he was looking forward to most on his first day of kindergarten, her son replied, "to play with Legos."

The siblings all have achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism their father has. But that has never held any of the children back. "It's so normal to us," Tori told Us Weekly in May after Josiah's birth. "We have so many resources and there's a lot of parents out there who don't have the same resources and … don't have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do."

The siblings all have achondroplasia, the same type of dwarfism their father has. But that has never held any of the children back. "It's so normal to us," Tori told Us Weekly in May after Josiah's birth. "We have so many resources and there's a lot of parents out there who don't have the same resources and … don't have the same confidence in everything that Zach and I do."