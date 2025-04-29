‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Selling Family Farm Again With Major Price Change

Little People, Big World alum Matt Roloff has listed his family’s famous farmhouse for sale once again — this time with a major price cut.

The former TLC star, 63, is listing 16 acres of his 109-acre Helvetia, Ore., property, including a 5,373-square-foot farmhouse, for $2,895,000, with The Real Brokerage, as first reported by PEOPLE. (See the listing here.)

“Roloff Farm — and the original farmhouse — has been a monumental part of my life for over 30 years,” the reality personality told the outlet in a statement. “This legacy property was shared with millions of you around the world through Little People Big World. It holds some of the most magical memories and will forever live deep in my heart.”

“Yes, I had truly hoped that the entire farm would remain in the family forever — but life happened and that was not meant to be,” added Matt, who is dad to twins Jeremy Roloff and Zach Roloff, 34, daughter Molly Roloff, 31, and son Jacob Roloff, 28, with ex-wife Amy Roloff. “My kids each have their own wonderful lives, some with their own farms, projects, and their own individual dreams, which I honor and am so proud of.”

The family’s five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom farmhouse is also decked out with a custom kitchen, home theater, six-car garage, swimming pool and spa. “As I approach my 64th birthday, this old grandpa has learned that less is truly more,” said Matt, who has been spending most of his time in Arizona with fiancée Caryn Chandler since 2018. “These days, I find joy in life’s simpler blessings: spending time with my precious grandchildren, focusing on a new, exciting TV project, and soaking up the Arizona sunshine.”

The Roloff family’s farm has been an issue of contention since Matt and Amy’s 2016 divorce. In 2020, Amy, 62, sold her portion of the land to her ex-husband for $975,000, and while both Zach and Jeremy told their father they’d be interested in buying part of the farm, he put the land up for sale to the public in May 2022 for $4 million. In October 2022, Matt took the property off the market, announcing that the main home would now serve as a vacation rental. In August 2023, Matt put the property back on the market for $3,395,000, but he then took it back off the market for a second time in December 2023.