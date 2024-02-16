'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Slams Ex-Husband Matt's Financial Decision on Roloff Farms

Amy Roloff doesn't approve of the direction ex-husband Matt Roloff is taking Roloff Farms. Amy speaks candidly about Matt's decision to turn the Roloff family's former home into a short-term rental property in a sneak peek of Little People, Big World's Feb. 20 Season 25 premiere published by Us Weekly, calling the whole situation "very sad."

"I never pictured that the house that I raised my kids in for the last 30 years [would] be a short-term rental," Amy admits in a confessional interview. "There should be a family or someone in it." Despite her "personal perspective" that the idea of renting out the home in which she raised twins Zach and Jeremy, 33, daughter Molly, 30, and son Jacob, 27, with Matt is "very sad," she acknowledged it's not her place to make decisions about the land, as she sold her portion of it to her ex a year after their 2015 split.

"Matt owns it all. It's not like I wish him ill will," she explained. "It makes sense, you know, for Matt to do it. I mean, from a business perspective, or anything, it definitely makes sense." In another part of the clip, Amy talked with husband Chris Marek about her ex's latest business decision, telling him, "I don't ask him about those things. You can do that, not me."

In May 2022, Matt announced his initial plans to sell the family farm, writing on Instagram that twins Zach and Jeremy "decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale," and claiming that "both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments."

Zach has gone on to call his father's account of what happened "extremely misguided and false," revealing that after negotiations with his dad fell through, he and wife Tori Roloff decided to move from Oregon to Washington with their kids, Jackson, 6, Lilah, 4, and Josiah, 20 months, in October 2021. Amy has also been critical of her ex's handling of negotiations with their sons, saying that Zach and Jeremy were unable to afford their father's asking price.

In December 2022, Matt announced he planned to rent out the family property for short-term rentals. "All of the families that looked at the farm but couldn't get their heads around the long-term commitment of purchasing it are now gonna be able to stay here as a short-term rental, so I think Airbnb," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "We're gonna set the farm up for more people to share it, for a week or less than a week. So we're very excited about that."